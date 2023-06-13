(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a car theft suspect after she ignored deputies’ requests and briefly hid inside a home in Pueblo County on Sunday, June 11.
PCSO said on Sunday, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Laguna Street south of Santa Fe Drive about a report of a stolen black Kia in the area. When deputies arrived they allegedly saw 25-year-old Inez Tafoya leaving the vehicle’s driver’s seat.
Deputies told Tafoya to stop but she ignored them and entered a home. Deputies approached the home and loudly commanded those in the home to leave. Two men left the home and informed deputies that Tafoya was hiding in the bathroom.
Deputies continued to tell Tafoya to leave the home which she eventually complied with and was taken into custody for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.
The vehicle showed heavy front-end damage on the passenger side and deputies say it is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run crash in the city.