(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a car theft suspect after she ignored deputies’ requests and briefly hid inside a home in Pueblo County on Sunday, June 11.

PCSO said on Sunday, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Laguna Street south of Santa Fe Drive about a report of a stolen black Kia in the area. When deputies arrived they allegedly saw 25-year-old Inez Tafoya leaving the vehicle’s driver’s seat.

Deputies told Tafoya to stop but she ignored them and entered a home. Deputies approached the home and loudly commanded those in the home to leave. Two men left the home and informed deputies that Tafoya was hiding in the bathroom.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies continued to tell Tafoya to leave the home which she eventually complied with and was taken into custody for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

The vehicle showed heavy front-end damage on the passenger side and deputies say it is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run crash in the city.