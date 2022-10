(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27.

At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from her at gunpoint. The 2012 BMW 528 has flag stickers with CO Tag CASN22.

No arrests have been made at this time.