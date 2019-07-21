Car show hosted for local Sheriff’s Deputy battling cancer

The southern Colorado community has rallied behind an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy who is battling stage 4 colon cancer.

“I was diagnosed at the end of 2015 and did chemotherapy and went back and everything had cleared up. Then August of 2017, I was involved in the shooting in February that took Micah Flick’s life and they think the stress and trauma of that incident attributed to the cancer returning,” Sgt. Stephanie Criss said.

Sgt. Criss has been a deputy for El Paso County for 22 years. Even though she is battling cancer and doing chemotherapy, she continues to work.

“I was told in late 2018 that I would have 3 to 6 months to live without treatment. They said I would have 2 to 3 years to live as long as I do treatment for the rest of my life,” Sgt. Criss said.

Two different organizations, Shield 616 and Ceramic Pro Auto Spa, hosted a car show Saturday to help raise funds for Sgt. Criss’s medical bills.

“She is a very strong woman. A very strong woman,” Ron Hester, Owner of Ceramic Pro Auto Spa said.

The car show had over 80 cars. It cost each car $30.00 apiece to enter the show. Hester said 100% of the proceeds went to Sgt. Criss.

If you weren’t able to make it to the car show, Shield 616 is still raising funds for Sgt. Criss online. You can donate HERE.