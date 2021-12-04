Car rams into Colorado Springs home, sends tires flying into windows and nearby fence

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person has been accused of driving under the influence and a house has major damage after a traffic crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a car was traveling northbound on Nevada Avenue around 2:41 a.m. when it left the roadway and hit a home in the 1800 block.

One of the car’s tires went through the home’s front windows while another tire went through a side fence and damaged the rear porch of the house.

In addition, a street sign, two light poles, and an unoccupied parked vehicle were struck before the car came to an uncontrolled rest.

The car also left a debris field that extended for the length of a block northbound and eastbound.

Officers said alcohol and excessive speed are suspected. The driver, Sabyan Vargas, was not injured and was cited for DUI and reckless driving.

