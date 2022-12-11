(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Dec. 10.

Shortly before 10:20 p.m., officers responded near the area of Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard on reports of a two-car traffic crash. One of the cars involved had overturned and caught fire, according to CSPD. The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Officers determined that the driver of the eastbound vehicle, who was a minor, turned left to go northbound into the path of a westbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle continued until it struck the curb and rolled into a field on the northwest side of the intersection, per CSPD.

Drivers and occupants of the involved vehicles were transported to a hospital to be treated. The intersection was closed for an extended period for clean up from the debris from the vehicles.