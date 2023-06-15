(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said a car hit an electrical box causing a power outage to approximately 4,500 homes near the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 15.
According to Springs Utilities, the outage happened around 2:17 a.m. and impacted homes south and east of East Fountain Boulevard near COS.
Power was later restored, but Springs Utilities said some traffic and street lights might still be affected. Drivers are advised to treat all dark intersections as four-way stops and use caution wile driving in the area.