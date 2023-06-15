(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) said a car hit an electrical box causing a power outage to approximately 4,500 homes near the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 15.

According to Springs Utilities, the outage happened around 2:17 a.m. and impacted homes south and east of East Fountain Boulevard near COS.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Power was later restored, but Springs Utilities said some traffic and street lights might still be affected. Drivers are advised to treat all dark intersections as four-way stops and use caution wile driving in the area.