Car crashes through house, pins person under it, breaks gas line

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are recovering, both physically and mentally, after a car crashed into a home in Pueblo Thursday morning.

The Pueblo Fire Department was contacted after a vehicle rammed into the home at a high rate of speed.

Initial dispatch reported that one person was trapped under the car, and that a gas line was broken and expelling natural gas.

Photo courtesy of the Pueblo Fire Department

Command initiated a heavy rescue response consisting of E36, E31, Squad 1, Truck 1, FRU 84, and Chief 3.

Within minutes, the gas was isolated and the car was lifted off the person. Both parties were transported by emergency personnel with non life-threatening injuries.