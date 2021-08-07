Car crashes into fire hydrant; roads closed as crews clear damage

COLORADO SPRINGS — An early morning car crash caused flooding at a Colorado Springs intersection and led to roads being closed.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant around 4 a.m. Saturday. The crash caused a water main break that led to flooding at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue.

#Traffic Alert: Academy Blvd. will be down to a single NB lane from Airport to Bijou and Piles Peak will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at Academy for most of the day as crews clean up damage from a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/cDC3uPOzzs — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 7, 2021

CSU said Academy Boulevard will be down to a single northbound lane from Airport to Bijou. Pikes Peak will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at Academy.

Closures are expected for several hours Saturday while debris is removed from roads.