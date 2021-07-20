Car crash leads to driver being taken to the hospital, attacking an officer, and trying to escape

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One man is behind bars after crashing his vehicle, being taken to the hospital, and assaulting an officer.

According to police, it happened around 4:45 a.m. when Gold Hill officers were dispatched to West Boulder Street and Manitou Boulevard to investigate a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle was still running and the driver was unresponsive. First responders transported the driver to a nearby hospital but when they arrived, the driver assaulted an officer and tried to escape. Hospital security staff helped the officer and managed to restrain the driver.

The driver was later arrested for driving, weapon and drug offenses.

Police say the officer suffered a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

The driver was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for the additional charges of Assault on a Peace Officer and attempted escape.