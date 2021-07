UPDATE:

#I25 southbound: Full closure between Exit 146 – Garden of the Gods Road and Exit 145 – CO 38; Fillmore Street. Use alternate route. https://t.co/YUacVnwBNd — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 21, 2021

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First responders are working a crash and have closed southbound I-25 at Fillmore.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident southbound I25 at Fillmore with a trapped party. Watch out for multiple emergency crews responding into the area. #JawsofLife — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 21, 2021

At last report, all patients have been extricated and have been transported to local hospitals.

Officials warn drivers to be prepared for delays on I-25.