MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) arrested two suspects for breaking into a car on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6.

Around 6:40 p.m., MSPD received a report of a vehicular criminal trespass near the area of Duclo Avenue. Officers responded and received a description of a vehicle similar to previous calls for service for similar crimes.

Officers used information from a partial license plate to search for the suspected vehicle. MSPD was able to locate the vehicle in the area of El Paso Boulevard and Mayfair Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Courtesy of MSPD

Beth Reichenberg, 39, was charged with:

One count of Possession of a Financial Transaction Device (Felony Class 6)

Six counts of Criminal Trespass Auto (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

One count of Theft (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Mischief (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Courtesy of MSPD

Brian Lude, 25, was charged with: