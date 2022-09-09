MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) arrested two suspects for breaking into a car on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6.
Around 6:40 p.m., MSPD received a report of a vehicular criminal trespass near the area of Duclo Avenue. Officers responded and received a description of a vehicle similar to previous calls for service for similar crimes.
Officers used information from a partial license plate to search for the suspected vehicle. MSPD was able to locate the vehicle in the area of El Paso Boulevard and Mayfair Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m.
Beth Reichenberg, 39, was charged with:
- One count of Possession of a Financial Transaction Device (Felony Class 6)
- Six counts of Criminal Trespass Auto (Class 1 Misdemeanor)
- One count of Theft (Class 1 Misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Mischief (Class 1 Misdemeanor)
Brian Lude, 25, was charged with:
- One count of Criminal Trespass Auto (Class 1 Misdemeanor)
- One count of Theft (Class 1 Misdemeanor)
- One count of Criminal Mischief (Class 1 Misdemeanor)