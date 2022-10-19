(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after reports of a disturbance and shots fired early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in southeast Colorado Springs.

At around 1 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, off of East Fountain Boulevard and west of South Academy Boulevard.

Officers were not able to locate any suspects or victims when they arrived at the scene. CSPD said that at least one vehicle and one home were hit by gunfire.