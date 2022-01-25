Car accident on Interstate 25 turns fatal after driver goes wrong direction

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Tuesday, Jan. 25, around 12:40 a.m., Pueblo police responded to a report of a northbound driver in the southbound lanes of I-25 near McCulley Ave in a Honda Accord.

Around 12:43 a.m. police received information that a semi-truck was struck by the Honda Accord traveling the wrong direction on the interstate in the 500 block of I-25 (6th Street exit).



The Accord struck the semi-tractor head-on, killing the sole occupant of Accord, a 90-year-old Pueblo resident named Charles Wheat. There were no injuries to the occupants of semi-truck.

Wheat was pronounced dead on the scene by a Coroner Investigator. His next of kin have been made aware.

During the duration of the cleanup, the interstate was shut down for the investigation and clean-up. There were no signs of impairment, and speed is not considered a factor in the crash.