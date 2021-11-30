Canyon Concert Ballet presents 40th annual The Nutcracker performance

FORT COLLINS, Colo.– Canyon Concert Ballet is returning to the theatre after the 2020 Nutcracker was shuttered due to COVID-19.

CCB’s production of The Nutcracker will include 125 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects, fantastic lighting, and sets and features with the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Wes Kenney.

In-person shows are:

· Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:00 a.m. and at 4:00 p.m.

Virtual livestream shows are:

· Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale here: Lctix.com/ccb-nutcracker-2021

About The Nutcracker

“The Nutcracker” follows a young girl, Clara, through her adventures on Christmas Eve during a party visited by her mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer. Life size dolls and toy soldiers create an evening that grows even more fantastical as she falls asleep and witnesses toy soldiers battling mice and rats. A journey through the Land of Snow leads her to a world led by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, and filled with dancing candies and sweets performing for her and her soldier prince.

COVID-19 Protocols for in person shows:

All attendees must wear a mask while seated in the audience. Audience members aged 3 or older must also provide proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of entry to attend the event.