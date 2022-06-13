CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the public about a scam involving a claim of kidnapping.

CCPD posted about the scam on Facebook, and said they initially received a call regarding a kidnapping on June 8. That call was determined to be a scam. Again on June 13, CCPD received two more calls from residents stating that they had been told their child was kidnapped and they needed to go to Wal-Mart.

If you receive a call regarding your child being kidnapped, immediately call 911, do not provide the caller with any money or any personal information.

CCPD is actively working to identify the source of these calls.