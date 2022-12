(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for two suspects in a theft from Walmart that occurred on Christmas Eve.

According to CCPD the theft happened on Dec. 24, images show two suspects in a theft from a Walmart in Cañon City.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

If you have any information about the two suspects, please contact CCPD at (719) 276-5600.