Cañon City Police respond to lockdown alarm at Lincoln Elementary

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– Cañon City Police officers responded to a report that the lockdown alarm at Lincoln Elementary School had been triggered on Friday, Aug. 20 around 1:30 p.m.
Officers entered the school, finding that there was no immediate threat. It was confirmed that a student had activated the alarm in one of the classrooms, requiring all school students, staff and teachers to evacuate the building.
The Cañon City Police Department was assisted by and would like to thank the following personnel who responded to the alert:
- Officers from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
- Colorado State Patrol
- Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife
- Florence Police Department
- U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement
- Cañon City Fire Department
- American Medical Response