(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has received their first Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone thanks to a gift from UAV technology company Airborne Works.

CCPD posted about the drone on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 2. CCPD said the drone will help expand the department’s response platform in a variety of ways, including rapid field deployments, search and rescue, tactical deployments, wildfire monitoring, and crime/crash scene documentation.

Courtesy: CCPD

The donation of the drone is part of the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program, which was founded by Airborne Works. Through the program, a total of 44 drones have been donated to various police and fire agencies throughout the country.

CCPD Chief Schick thanked the program for helping the department make a positive impact on the Cañon City community.