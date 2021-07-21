Cañon City Police Department looking for missing teen

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a teenage girl they say ran away from her home in Cañon City.

According to the Cañon City Police Department, 16-year-old Stephanie Schmidt ran away from her home at 618 Whipple Avenue around 4 p.m. on July 19. She was expected home around 10 p.m. that night but never returned.

Stephanie is approximately 5’04” and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities think she is with an individual named Daisy Massey.

If you have any information about Stephanie’s whereabouts, call CCPD Detective Sgt. Leonard at (719) 240-5404 or email him at cdleonard@canoncity.org.