Canon City police arrest suspect associated with Saturday attack on jogger

CANON CITY, Colo.– On Sunday, Dec. 12, officers and detectives with the Canon City Police Department arrested the suspect associated with an attack on a jogger that took place on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the 1000 block of Sells Avenue area near the S. 9th bridge.
Suspect Jorden Gray, 21 years old, is a white male resident of Canon City. Detectives arrested Gray at his Rudd Avenue residence and executed search warrants upon his home, digital media and person.
The investigation into this crime is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call CCPD.
The charges against Gray are as follows:
- 2nd Degree Kidnapping, CRS 18-3-302(1) (F4)
- 2nd Degree Assault, CRS 18-3-203(3)(B)(i) (F4)
- Sexual Assault, CRS 18-3-402 (F5)
- Criminal Attempt, CRS 18-2-101(4)
- Criminal Mischief, CRS 18-4-501 (M1)