CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is warning the community to be alert for scam callers asking for fundraising money.

The community is receiving scam calls regarding a fake fundraiser hosted by CCPD, according to a department social media post.

“We will not contact you by phone looking for money or donations of any kind,” said CCPD.

CCPD said to contact the police department and verify information with officers or dispatchers if anyone receives these types of scam calls.