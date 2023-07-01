(CAÑON CITY, Colorado) — Cañon City wants people to be aware that Skyline Drive will be closed starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and all day July 4, in preparation for the Independence day fireworks show.

Courtesy: Cañon City

The City says the fireworks show will start at dusk around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The show will last about 20 minutes. The Cañon City 4th of July Fireworks display Facebook Page says you will be able to see the show anywhere you can also see Skyline Drive.

The City is also asking pet owners in the area to prepare for the fireworks to prevent possible distress to your pet.