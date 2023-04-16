(CAÑON CITY, Colo) – Three weeks after the Nashville school shooting, one Cañon City family is ready to grieve for their niece with their Colorado community.

The family that owns the Little Canyon Inn a motel in Cañon City, is grieving the death of nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs who was killed in the Nashville school shooting. The community will be holding a vigil for Hallie and the family, who came back from Nashville this past week.

The candlelit vigil will be held on Friday, April 21, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Macon Plaza, on the corner of 5th Avenue and Macon Avenue.