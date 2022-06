COLORADO SPRINGS — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Colorado and tour the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) operations headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base Jun 7.

NORAD is operated jointly by the U.S. and Canada. It is charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.

Trudeu will also be traveling to Los Angeles to participate in the ninth summit of the Americas, hosted by President Joe Biden.