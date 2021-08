COLORADO SPRINGS — An Oregan couple is running the number one camping app from inside their van, all while traveling around the country. Sarah Smith and Kevin Long, founders The Dyrt, joined FOX21 Morning News on Monday.

Smith and Long say they love camping and discovering new places, but were having a tough time finding accurate information when planning trips. That’s when Smith started The Dyrt, which allows user to post photos, reviews, and tips for campgrounds across the country.