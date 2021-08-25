Camp Gladiator to host pop-up event in Colorado Springs Aug. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Camp Gladiator, originally founded in Dallas, Texas, is an organization and movement focused on helping individuals achieve their fitness dreams through outdoor challenges and virtual group workouts.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, CG launched its #HustlefromHome program to allow participants to work with trainers and meet others across the globe.

A free workout opportunity is coming to Colorado Springs, featuring a full-body, 60-minute workout session with trainers in person on Saturday, Aug. 28. Those who enjoy their experience are invited to sign up for a month of unlimited online classes or in-person outdoor workouts for $9. This deal will end effective on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

To register for the Colorado Springs event, click here.

To learn more about Camp Gladiator, click here.