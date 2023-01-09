Pueblo, Colo. — More and more women are entering the construction industry, but according to Candi Hurd, there’s still room for plenty more.

Hurd is the Quality Control Lead of IndieDwell Colorado and she’s trying to start a local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). NAWIC offers members education, support and networking and Hurd needs about 10 more members to establish the chapter.

Hurd is holding an informational meeting Thursday, January 12 at 5 p.m. at IndieDwell Colorado (205 N. Elizabeth Street). Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to Hurd at churd@indiedwell.com