Calling all artists: Submit your design for display along Pueblo’s History & Art Walk

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Community Organizing for Neighborhood Improvement Project, a program of the

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, is seeking proposals from local artists to create, install and display their art along the Pueblo History and Art Walk in the Bessemer, Eiler’s Heights/Bojon Town and Grove Superfund Neighborhoods.



The walk is a self-guided walking tour intended to showcase history and art in these neighborhoods by local artists. The CONI Project hopes that the project will bring more pedestrians through the area, drawing them toward local businesses as well as through three of the oldest neighborhoods in Pueblo.



The neighborhoods featured along the walk are the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, The Grove neighborhood, Santa Fe Hill, the Bojon Town/Eiler’s Heights neighborhood and the Northern Avenue Business Corridor.



PDPHE plans to award two proposals to be displayed along the Pueblo History and Art Walk for one year. Chosen artists will receive a financial honorarium up to $5,000 to create, install and display their piece.



To learn more, click here and complete the application. All art proposals must be submitted by Friday, Dec.17, at 5:00 p.m.



You can also mail or hand deliver your application to the following address:

Shannon Roybal

101 W. 9th Street

Pueblo, Colorado 81003



For more information contact 719-583-4480 or alexis.romero@pueblocounty.us.