Call of Duty Vanguard photos raising money for veterans

STATEWIDE– Attention all gamers, particularly Call of Duty fans!

Call of Duty Vanguard, scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021, is the latest in the series of Call of Duty games. This time, players are plunged into the sites and sounds of World War Two, an experience sure to challenge even the most seasoned gamers.

The game’s graphics are so detailed and immersive that actual war journalists have been playing the game and taking photos while playing in order to capture wartime-style photographs.

As of Thursday, Oct. 21, limited edition photograph prints will be sold at Bleecker Trading–both in-store in New York City and online–with all proceeds going toward the Call of Duty Endowment.

To view and purchase the prints, click here.

The in-game photos have been taken by Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolomini, with each print run limited to 25 prints costing $515. All proceeds will go toward the Call of Duty Endowment and will cost exactly what’s needed to place a veteran into a position that they are qualified and prepared to take on in the civilian sector.

The two photojournalists experiences within the game and how they photographed within the augmented reality were documented in a short film which can be viewed here.

The endowment, created in 2009 by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and former Veteran’s Affairs Secretary Jim Nicholson, works to place veterans into careers after their tours of duty. So far, Activision Blizzard has donated over $25 million to the endowment, and the organization has grown global, including United Kingdom veterans of armed forces.