Cadet trainees accepted into Air Force Academy Cadet Wing

COLORADO — Several basic cadet trainees were officially accepted into the Air Force Academy Cadet Wing during this year’s Acceptance Day Parade.

During a ceremony Friday morning, members of the Class of 2025 pinned on their first cadet rank and swore to uphold the Academy Honor Code.

The parade marks the class’ acceptance into the Cadet Wing and when they transition from basic cadet trainees with no rank to fourth-class cadet rank.

Family and friends were on hand to watch the cadets enter this new chapter at the academy.

The newly-minted freshman cadets begin their academic semester next week.