(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — A cadet seriously injured during parachute training on Monday, July 31 is making small improvements each day, according to an Air Force Academy spokesman.

On July 31 a cadet suffered “significant injuries” during AM-490 Basic Parachutist Class on the Academy’s Davis Airfield. The Air Force Academy spokesman said following initial medical care at a community hospital the cadet was transferred to a Florida VA Hospital for additional care including physical therapy.

“Our cadet’s family has been very appreciative of the care shown to them; we ask everyone to continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts.” Brigadier General Gavin Marks, Commandant of Cadets

A safety investigation has begun and the spokesman said it is undetermined if the next AM-490 course will start as scheduled in October.