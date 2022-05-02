COLROADO SPRINGS — Cadet Dekota Douglas, was convicted and sentenced following a general court martial that concluded, April 29.

Douglas was sentenced to 31 days confinement, forfeitures of pay and allowances for one month, dismissal, and a reprimand. A dismissal is a punitive discharge for officers and cadets.

The cadet was found guilty for providing alcohol to a minor and having an unprofessional relationship under Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). Douglas was found not guilty of two specifications of sexual assault under Article 120.

For more information, please contact U.S. Air Force Academy Public Affairs at (719) 333-7731 or email media.rel@afacademy.af.edu.