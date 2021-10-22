Cabin Fever Laser Light Show comes to El Paso County Fairgrounds

CALHAN, Colo. — El Paso County, get ready because the Drive-in Laser Light Show is here!

From Oct. 21-24, you can watch the Cabin Fever Laser Light Show at El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan, CO all from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Picture courtesy of Cabin Fever Laser Light Show

Music ranging from current hits to classic rock songs will be brought to life via 25 high-powered lasers, cutting-edge effects, and a dual large screen laser projection.

Dedicated tailgate seating will be available in order to provide social distancing in front of every vehicle. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments.

Admission is $29 per car load, no matter how many people you pile in it.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (678) 701-6114.