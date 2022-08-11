PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for several suspects after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Family Dollar parking lot on Troy Avenue. Officers say two vehicles exchanged gunfire, when a bystander, a vendor delivering to Family Dollar, was hit. The bystander was then taken to the hospital, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to Police they are now looking for the two vehicles involved. One is described as a small, white SUV, possibly a Chevy Blazer, and the other is described as possibly a blue, Volkswagen Jetta.

Police ask if you have any information, to give them a call on their dispatch number at (719) 553-2502.