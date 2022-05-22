COLORADO SPRINGS — The Honey Cottage is your one-stop-shop for locally sourced Colorado honey and beehive products.

Located in Old Colorado City at 2429 West Colorado Ave., The Honey Cottage sources honey and makes health products including lip balms, lotions, soaps and more.

As members of the Colorado State Beekeepers Association and the Pikes Peak Beekeepers Association The Honey Cottage makes sure their bees are happy and healthy for high quality honey.

Crystal Seeley and Lilly Seeley, co-owners and beekeepers of The Honey Cottage, say they have been in the business for more than 20 years.

“That’s one of the exciting things about honey is that there are different flavors, different ways to use it,” said Crystal. “It does not get boring.”

You can check out The Honey Cottage at Territory Days state fair this Memorial Day weekend. The mother and daughter duo will make their appearance as a local vendor promoting the family business.