COLORADO SPRINGS — Sculptures of butterflies and dragonflies are being displayed at the Pioneers Museum on Sept. 2, to then be auctioned off at the Butterflies & Boots Gala and Auction, which takes place on Sept. 24 at Boot Barn Hall.

The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is hosting the Grand Reveal from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneers Museum on Friday, Sept. 2. The event is free and open to the public, and visitors can view the artwork done by local and regional artists.

The weatherproof sculptures will be displayed at the museum until Sept. 24. They will then be actioned during Flight, an event, and silent auction. The proceeds from this event will go towards STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) education, along with community service projects of the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs. Last year Flight raised $120,000 for District 11 and the Community Service Fund.





Courtesy: Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Karen Mooty, Photographer

11 dragonfly sculptures along with 21 garden-size butterflies will be up for auction. The event includes 36 petite butterflies, that will be featured in an online auction beginning on Sept. 3 until about 7:30 p.m. on the evening of the Flight event.

The petite butterflies will be on display at the Pioneers Museum during the Grand Reveal then be moved to the Lawrence Dryhurst Gallery, beginning Sept. 3.

Kay Rendleman, President of the Colorado Springs Rotary Club, said “We invite you to join us at the Reveal. I want to thank the Pioneer Museum for partnering with us again this year and thank all of the citizens of Colorado Springs who have supported this event over the last 15 years. It is because of your support that we have been able to do so much to help our community, and especially our kids.”

Courtesy: Rotary Club of Colorado Springs, Karen Mooty, Photographer

Rotary Club said they will donate a portion of the funds raised to Colorado Springs School Districts for their Arts and Science programs. Money raised will also go to the Rotary Community Service Fund for projects in the local community.