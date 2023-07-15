Butterfly Pavilion celebrates Rosie the Tarantula's birthday!

(WESTMINSTER, Colo.) — The Butterfly Pavilion (BP) is celebrating its 28th anniversary and the birthday of its “best invertebrate ambassador, Rosie the Tarantula,” Saturday, July 15.

Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion

Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion

Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion

Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion

Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion

The first 800 kids who visit the Butterfly Pavilion and Rosie for her birthday will get a special sweet treat, according to BP.

“Rosie, you’ve played a vital role in helping people conquer their fear of spiders and comprehend the immense value you bring to ecosystems, medical fields, and engineering worldwide!” said BP in a post to social media.

Over the Pavilion’s many years of operation, Rosie has been held by over six million guests, stated BP.

Join the festivities and indulge in complimentary treats to honor Rosie’s special day!