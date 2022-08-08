COLORADO SPRINGS — Bustang will once again offer service to Empower Field at Mile High starting with the Dallas Cowboys preseason game on August 13.

Amber Blake, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Director of Transit and Rail, said the service has been wildly popular in years past, with full buses for all regular season games. “The convenience of having a parking location close to the stadium, along with an arrival about 90 minutes before kick-off provides time to enjoy the pre-game festivities,” said Blake.

Service schedule:

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride 2:45 p.m. Departure

Downtown Terminal 3:00 p.m. Departure

Woodmen Road Park & Ride 3:15 p.m. Departure

Monument Park & Ride 3:40 p.m. Departure

Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A 5:30 p.m.

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count.

Lot A 10:30 p.m. Departure

Monument Park & Ride 12:10 a.m. Arrival

Woodmen Road Park & Ride 12:25 a.m. Arrival

Downtown Terminal 12:40 a.m. Arrival

Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride 12:50 a.m. Arrival

Currently, the roundtrip fare is $15, part of a half-price fare promotion for all Bustang routes through Labor Day. All coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.

Head to ridebustang.com/bustang-to-broncos to purchase tickets and learn more.