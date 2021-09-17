Bustang to Broncos launches next season of service Sept. 26

DENVER – Bustang to Broncos is about to launch its next season of service, this time offering service from the New York Jets game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 26.

A roundtrip fare leaving from Fort Collins or Colorado Springs is $30 per person. All coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.

Passenger drop-off and pick-up is near the stadium with buses arriving around 90 minutes before kickoff, allowing fans to enjoy pre-game activities.

North Line Departure/Arrival Locations

Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

Harmony Road Park & Ride

Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

South Line Departure/Arrival Locations

Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Downtown Colorado Springs Terminal

Woodmen Road Park & Ride

Monument Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High, Charter Bus Lot

Please see https://ridebustang.com/bustang-to-broncos to purchase tickets and approximate departure and arrival times at each location. In addition, Bustang departs the stadium 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by headcount.

This is the fifth season of Bustang to Broncos service with it having been suspended last year due to COVID-19 and restricted capacity at the stadium.

PLEASE NOTE : Public safety measures remain in effect, per federal transit requirements, including:

Face masks required for drivers and passengers

Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers

Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus

Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests

Ace Express Coaches of Golden contracts with CDOT to operate Bustang to Broncos.