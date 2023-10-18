(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said due to the closure of I-25 north of Pueblo, the Bustang Outrider route between Pueblo and Colorado Springs has been suspended until further notice.

On Sunday, Oct. 15 a coal train derailed closing both northbound and southbound lanes at mile point 107, and a bridge over the interstate collapsed killing a semi truck driver.

According to CDOT, the detour route of Highway 50 and Highway 115 is an additional 58 miles and would impact scheduled connections with other Bustang and Outrider routes.

CDOT said it is unsure when I-25 will be reopened and when routes will resume between the two cities.