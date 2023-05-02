(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is extending its free fare promotion for its new Bustang Outrider Trinidad-Pueblo route, through May 31. The roundtrip service between Trinidad and Pueblo features stops in Aguilar, Walsenburg, and Colorado City.

“We’re encouraging the local community and regional travelers to try the Trinidad to Pueblo route and see if Bustang Outrider can support their everyday travels, whether it’s for short or extended trips,” said CDOT’s Chief of Innovative Mobility, Kay Kelly. “By extending the free ride period, we’re aiming to provide potential passengers with the opportunity to test the route and experience how it can enhance their commutes.”

CDOT said, the Trinidad-Pueblo route is run by the South Central Council of Governments (SCCOG), and operates on weekdays, offering two daily round trips.

One-way trip prices for the Trinidad-Pueblo route are:

Trinidad-Pueblo ($15)

Trinidad-Colorado City ($11)

Trinidad-Walsenburg ($7)

Trinidad-Aguilar ($4)

Outrider now provides passenger service on eight routes including; Gunnison-Denver, Alamosa-Pueblo, Lamar-Colorado Springs, Durango-Grand Junction, Sterling-Greeley/Sterling-Denver, Telluride-Grand Junction, Craig-Denver, and now Trinidad-Pueblo.