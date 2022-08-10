COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center(PPWFC) has $150,000 in Employee Development Funds to award to companies.

The funds were made possible by the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the funds must be used to train and retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.

PPWFC says preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, and tourism.

Options for training are a variety of work-based, virtual, or classroom training for current employees. Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet company and employee needs.

Some examples of previous training include:

Multi-industry systems technician (MIST) Programming

Lean manufacturing

Six Sigma

Total productive maintenance (TPM)

Advanced programmable logic controllers (PLCs)

Value stream mapping

Customized ISO

Rapid cycle product innovation

AC/DC electricity

Electrical schematics

Motors and controls

Advanced hydraulic

Business soft skills training, including a focus on communication, teamwork, conflict resolution, strategic planning, resiliency training, critical thinking, and problem-solving

“This is a fantastic opportunity for companies in El Paso and Teller counties,” said Pikes Peak Workforce Center Communications Manager Becca Tonn. “We hope a variety of businesses and nonprofits will apply to receive this special funding and improve their economic viability by training or upskilling their employees.”

According to PPWFC, employers must attend one virtual information session about how to apply for the funds.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 18, 2022 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, August 19, 2022 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The deadline for employers to apply is Friday, September 2, 2022. Applications will be reviewed, and recipients will be chosen by Friday, September 9, 2022.

All training for employees must be completed by Friday, January 13, 2023.

More information and the application can be viewed on PPWFC’s website.