COLORADO SPRINGS — Stores in the Pike’s Peak region are dealing with a Ukrainian flag shortage.

Affordable flags and fireworks are located in Colorado Springs. Their manager says sales for the Ukrainian flags and merchandise have increased so much that they have had to increase their inventory.

The store got over 70 small Ukrainian flags in a shipment two weeks ago and sold out of them within a week.

“I think that people are buying the Ukraine flags because they want to show their support where they cant go there and help that they’re trying to cause awareness. We shouldn’t be treating people the way the Ukrainians are being treated right now” Nicole Reynolds, sales manager for affordable flags and fireworks.

The store now has a waiting list for people who have ordered the small Ukraine flags. They are expecting another shipment next week. There are still bigger flags available for purchase for those who can’t wait.