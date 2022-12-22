(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) buses were used Wednesday night to help community members out in the cold on Dec. 21.

The buses, requested by the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management (PPOEM), was available to pick up several individuals out in the cold for a warm ride to a shelter.

“The temperatures with this storm have dropped to dangerous, life-threatening levels and Mountain Metropolitan Transit is proud to help our community stay safe”, said Lan Rao, Acting Transit Manager. “We are operating at full service during the storm and will be available to assist with rides again after normal service hours if requested by the PPOEM.”