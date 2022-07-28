COLORADO SPRINGS — King’s Chef stopped by the studio to talk about their history, green chili, and also hosted a competition to see who could make the best burrito.

King’s Chef’s Owner Gary Geiser, showed FOX21’s Craig Coffey how to roll the perfect burrito, before they competed against each other in a burrito-rolling showdown.

Gary also talked with FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson about how King’s Chef jars their green chili and salsa, and also how they sell it online and in stores.

King’s Chef has two locations in the Colorado Springs area: