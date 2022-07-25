COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced that Burn Restrictions for the City of Colorado Springs will be lifted.

The Burn Restriction will be rescinded starting at noon. The risks inherent to structure, grassland and wildfires have been reduced, said CSFD.

Burning trash, yard waste, or construction materials along with the use of recreational fireworks, sparklers, rockets and fountains are still prohibited at all times.

Starting at noon, the following acts are allowed within the City of Colorado Springs: