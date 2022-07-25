COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced that Burn Restrictions for the City of Colorado Springs will be lifted.
The Burn Restriction will be rescinded starting at noon. The risks inherent to structure, grassland and wildfires have been reduced, said CSFD.
Burning trash, yard waste, or construction materials along with the use of recreational fireworks, sparklers, rockets and fountains are still prohibited at all times.
Starting at noon, the following acts are allowed within the City of Colorado Springs:
- Code conforming recreational fires, which include cooking devices intended for outdoor use fueled by solid materials (wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane gas (LPG), natural gas or liquid fuel).
- Portable or fixed fireplaces intended for outdoor use fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane gas (LPG), natural gas or liquid fuel.
- Hot work activities such as welding, brazing, blasting and torching.
- Model rockets
- Bonfires – permit required
- Professional fireworks, pyrotechnics, or flame effect.s- permit required.