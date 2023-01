(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has lifted burn restrictions in the City as of Friday, Jan. 6 at noon.

CSFD said burn restrictions put in place on Dec. 7, 2022, have been rescinded due to current and expected moisture in the City. However, CSFD is asking the public to remain aware of fire dangers.

“Please remain vigilant, as we always have the potential for fires in our community,” stated CSFD in a post to social media.