COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced the city would downgrade from a Burn Ban to Burn Restrictions Friday.

CSFD notified the community on June 3 that starting at noon, the city would no longer be under a Burn Ban, and Burn Restrictions would take place in a social media post:

As of Friday, June 3, 2022 at 12 pm the City of Colorado Springs has been downgraded from a Burn Ban to Burn Restrictions.



As of Friday, June 3, 2022 at 12 pm the City of Colorado Springs has been downgraded from a Burn Ban to Burn Restrictions.

Burn restrictions have been enacted due to current forecasted drought conditions, arid fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, and the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2, according to CSFD.

Here are a few guidelines for the burn restriction:

What is not allowed:

Recreational Fires

Small Engine Equipment

Outdoor smoking

Recreational fireworks

Burning of trash and other waste

Any type of fire, whether opened or contained, on any undeveloped wildland areas

What is allowed:

Outdoor BBQ grills

Outdoor fireplaces & Appliances

Outdoor smoking in designated areas only

Work such as welding (allowed with permit only)

Model rocket launching (allowed with permit only)

CSFD urges all community members to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping the community safe.

You can report any suspected Order violations by calling (719) 444-7000.