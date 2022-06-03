COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced the city would downgrade from a Burn Ban to Burn Restrictions Friday.
CSFD notified the community on June 3 that starting at noon, the city would no longer be under a Burn Ban, and Burn Restrictions would take place in a social media post:
Burn restrictions have been enacted due to current forecasted drought conditions, arid fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, and the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2, according to CSFD.
Here are a few guidelines for the burn restriction:
What is not allowed:
- Recreational Fires
- Small Engine Equipment
- Outdoor smoking
- Recreational fireworks
- Burning of trash and other waste
- Any type of fire, whether opened or contained, on any undeveloped wildland areas
What is allowed:
- Outdoor BBQ grills
- Outdoor fireplaces & Appliances
- Outdoor smoking in designated areas only
- Work such as welding (allowed with permit only)
- Model rocket launching (allowed with permit only)
CSFD urges all community members to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping the community safe.
You can report any suspected Order violations by calling (719) 444-7000.