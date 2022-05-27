PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police arrested a man for burglarizing a business and home, Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Kyle McKenna. He was arrested for the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Assault

First Degree Burglary

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender

Criminal Mischief

First Degree Motor Vehicle Theft

Felony Menacing

Felony Eluding

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Violation of Restraining Order

Theft

At 6:42 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to the intersection of East 4th St. and Dry Creek Rd. regarding a burglary at a business. Police reports state that an individual from the business chased after the suspect.

McKenna began to shoot at the people chasing him near East 4th St. and Utica Ave. A police pursuit ensued in a car chase. The suspect was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra that was reported as stolen from Colorado Springs.

During the pursuit, McKenna drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Highway 96. The police pursuit was called off due to reckless driving and endangerment of the public.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) eventually located the stolen vehicle that was crashed into a fence but unoccupied near the intersection of Canal Rd. and Oak Ave. in La Junta. OCSO, Colorado Parole, Colorado State Patrol and La Junta Police assisted in a search for McKenna.

McKenna burglarized a home near the intersection of Elm St. and West Church St. and changed clothing. Law enforcement was able to locate McKenna at residence on 600 North Main St.

McKenna has additional charges pending from other jurisdictions.