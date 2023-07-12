(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after a series of burglaries on the east side of Colorado Springs where the suspect was allegedly throwing rocks through windows of businesses in the area.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Tuesday, July 11 at around 9:30 p.m. officers and a K-9 unit were called to the 1500 block of Space Center Drive near North Powers Boulevard about a series of burglaries in progress. Police were told the suspect was throwing rocks through the windows of businesses.

The suspect was found by the K-9 officer inside one of the businesses allegedly in the process of committing a burglary. The suspect also allegedly menaced the officer with a large rock and then ran.

The K-9 officer arrested the suspect after a brief struggle and using his stun gun on the suspect. Investigating officers believe the suspect may be responsible for other burglaries on the east side of the city. The suspect had a shopping cart filled with rocks and moving from business to business said police.